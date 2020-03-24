COVID 19: India’s 10th death reported

A 65-year-old coronavirus patient has died in Mumbai, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to three in the metropolis, the city civic body said on Tuesday.

The man recently returned from the United Arab Emirates to Ahmedabad. He later complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

He also had pre-existing ailments, including high blood pressure and severe diabetes, it said.

He was brought to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai onMarch 20 for treatment, but his health condition deteriorated further.

The man died late Monday evening, the BMC said.