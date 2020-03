Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today at 8 pm with regard to the COVID 19 outbreak. The virus has infected nearly 490 people in India.

“I will address the nation at 8 pm today on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19,” PM Modi has tweeted.

This is his second address to the nation since Thursday, when he called for a “Janata Curfew” on Sunday, a 14-hour self-quarantine to fight the spread of coronavirus.