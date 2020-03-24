HBD Emraan Hashmi : Top 5 lip-locks of the serial kisser ; Watch Videos

Syed Emraan Anwar Hashmi is an Indian film actor who appears in Hindi films.Through his career, Hashmi has received three Filmfare Award nominations.He made his B-Town debut with Footpath in 2003 created a niche for himself and also showed it to the world ‘how bold scenes are performed’ on the celluloid. Tagged as the serial kisser of the industry, Hashmi is still recognised by the same name. Well, before Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s 23 steamy kisses in Bifikre, it was Hashmi who introduced passionate kisses in Hindi cinema. Right from the initial stage of his career, it was the star’s liplocks from his films which made him famous. Be it, Mallika Sherawat, to Vidya Balan, Emraan has been lucky to smooch numerous girls from Bollywood.

Dirty Picture

Raaz Reboot

Murder 2

Gangster

Murder