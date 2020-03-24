Here are some unknown facts about the pornstar Johnny Sins

Steven Wolfe known professionally as Johnny Sins, is a pornographic actor, director, and internet personality.He has received nominations for numerous adult industry awards, including the AVN Award for Male Performer of the Year twice.

He is consistently among the most popular pornography searches. Right now he is 39 years old and celebrates his birthday on Dec 31. He has an elder brother and elder sister too.

Here are some unknown facts about the pornstar :

1. He has been a huge porn fan since his childhood days and he actually convinced his parents to buy him a computer to watch porn.

2. ‘Rihanna’ is the one and the only celeb that he would like to make out with.

3. He is very shy in nature and usually doesn’t approach a girl himself. He believes in concentrating on eye contact and flirting that way first.

4. No female fans have approached him in person so far, not even for an autograph.

5. Johnny Is Married and His wife’s name is Kissa Sins he loves her very much, according to him she is the Horniest most sexual person he ever meet so filming with her is very much easy for him. Jayden James is one of his favourite actress too.

6. He makes a lot in his profession, he’s a very popular face (up to $5000 for the upper end of a scene.)

7. He sucks at technology and usually ends up breaking things.

8. He loves giant dogs.

9. He has a social anxiety disorder and hates talking on the phone. He prefers texting instead.

10. He has a fear of heights and is terrified of creepy crawlies and bugs.

11. He has been bitten by dogs several times.

12. He is not religious at all. It doesn’t make sense to him.

13. He doesn’t have any tattoos.

14. He also appeared in a non- pornographic movie named ‘Shutout‘ in 2007 in which he played the role of a hockey coach.

15. He always falls for a great salesman when he goes shopping.