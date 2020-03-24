Nusrat Bharucha sets fire in ‘sexy outfit’: See pics

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha, rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. She has carved a niche for herself in the glamorous industry by giving back to back stellar performances on the silver screen. Not only that but the diva is an avid social media user and keeps on sharing unmissable stunning pictures from time to time.

Earlier the young actress recieved receiving praises from netizens for her green thigh-high slit dress which she donned at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain-Raiser.

Nushrat Bharucha is an Indian actress known for her work in Bollywood films.

Bharucha made her acting debut with the 2006 film ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’. Her second venture was the box office flop Kal Kissne Dekha .

The 2011 buddy drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama marked her first commercial success. She had her biggest successes by portraying the female lead in the comedies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 , Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.