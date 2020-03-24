These are the main things you should check before sharing your relationship status

If you feel ready to make your relationship public, here are the five things you should check before sharing your relationship status on social media.

#A relationship is a bond between two people and therefore both play an equally important role in decision-making. While you may want to make your relationship public, it is not necessary that your partner wants the same thing. In that case, it is always healthy to first talk and discuss it with your companion and see if they too are ready to commit to such a public platform like the social media.

#Social media is like wildfire. Once it’s out there, it spreads and does the maximum damage it can. Similarly, making your relationship status official on a social platform is a big deal in today’s time. With a conservative society always looking for an excuse to pass comments and judge, you must know what you’re getting yourself into.

#It is possible and very likely that you post your relationship status on the social media out of pressure. Just because your partner wants you to or he/she feels insecure doesn’t mean you don’t have a say. You must know that if you’re doing it to prove your loyalty to your partner, it’s of no use. You’ll only feel burdened and worthless.

#Before going live about your relationship, check and see if your inquisitive friends and family are off your social media charts. Nosy friends and family can do more harm than an unknown person, who either does not matter to you or has no connection with your closed ones. However, your near and dear ones can spread the message more swiftly and can give you a hard time.

#Most often, people resort to social media for acceptance. While you may be happy in your private space, you feel the need to seek validation from others. Therefore, it is necessary you know that you’re not doing it to prove yourself or your relationship. If so, then it’s best to refrain from it.