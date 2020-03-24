To have lot of fun during sex follow these steps

Sex is an important aspect of human life. Sex gives every person a new contribution to live. In today’s busy life every married couple has only one question in their mind that how will they enjoy sex activity.

Follow these steps to enjoy sex for the fullest:

1. Do not eat processed sugar. It reduces your ability to have sex.

2. Do not smoke – Smoking in large amounts not only damages your health, but it also hardens the arteries as well as reduces the blood flow in the penis. Smokers have to face more problem of erectile dysfunction.

3. Reduce the intake of alcohol- Alcohol consumption, deteriorates mental balance .

4. Make the muscles of the stomach and hands strong for having sex- To enjoy sex well, one has to resort to hands and feet. So go to the gym or exercise at home and infuse strength in yourself. By doing exercise, blood circulation is also well in the penis, which is good for sexual activity.

5. Kegal exercise- Erection can be done well by doing this exercise.

6. Use the squeeze technique- When you are in extreme state of sex, then by this technique you will be able to enjoy sex activity for a long time.

7. Pay attention to foreplay- By this you will be able to make your colleague happy and enjoy the extreme state for a long time.

8. Adequate sleep – According to researchers at the University of Chicago, testosterone levels decrease in men who do not sleep for seven to eight hours.