Actress Kiara Advani’s latest workout video during quarantine goes viral : Watch Here

Alia Advani known professionally as Kiara Advani, is an Indian actress who appears predominantly in Hindi films. After making her film debut with the 2014 poorly received comedy Fugly, Advani had her first commercial success with a brief role in the 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She achieved fame with starring roles in the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) as well as the Hindi romantic drama Kabir Singh and the comedy Good Newwz (both 2019).

Even during the time of self-quarantine, Kiara has made sure that her workout does not take a back seat.

The actress recently shared an Instagram story in which she can be seen walking on a treadmill. Kiara shared the story with the caption, “Burn those quarantine snacks and enjoy that sunset.”