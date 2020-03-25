Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif shares more workout videos that you can do at home. See it here.

With the countrywide lockdown has literally affected everything, Bollywood celebrities have been putting stories and feeds showing what they have been doing in the quarantine. One such extend workout video if Katrina Kaif has become viral.
The actress, who is busy learning new things amid Coronavirus lockdown, shared more workout routines with her Instafam. In the split-screen clips, Katrina and her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen doing warm-up exercises and some workout routines at their respective terraces. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote: “#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing, Yasmin Karachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe.” In the workout routines, Katrina can be seen doing squats, lunges, pushups.
See the video here.
View this post on Instagram
#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe ? ? ?? ?? #Warmup?? 1.Squat with feet hip width apart – 2 sets x 25 reps?? 2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps ?? 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps ?? 4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps? ?? ?? #Workout:?? ?? 1.Forward and Backward Lunge – 2 sets x 15 reps ?? 2.In Hover, Hip Dips – 3 sets x 20 reps 3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick – 3 sets x 15 reps ?? 4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps ?? 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat – 3 sets x 15 reps ?? 6.Squat Jacks – 3 sets x 25 reps ?? ?? @reebokindia #CommittedToFitness ?? ? by @isakaif ?
Post Your Comments