Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif shares more workout videos that you can do at home. See it here.

With the countrywide lockdown has literally affected everything, Bollywood celebrities have been putting stories and feeds showing what they have been doing in the quarantine. One such extend workout video if Katrina Kaif has become viral.

The actress, who is busy learning new things amid Coronavirus lockdown, shared more workout routines with her Instafam. In the split-screen clips, Katrina and her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen doing warm-up exercises and some workout routines at their respective terraces. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote: “#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing, Yasmin Karachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe.” In the workout routines, Katrina can be seen doing squats, lunges, pushups.

See the video here.