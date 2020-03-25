Coronavirus : Actress Shilpa Shetty shares easy ways to workout during quarantine period ; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest mom in the industry. The actress is known for her sartorial choice and impeccable fashion sense. Her slender figure and gorgeous features compliment her every look. The fitness freak actress is an ardent social media user and keeps her fans hooked with motivational workout videos and snippets from her off camera life. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Shilpa Shetty has shared some easy ways to workout at home during this quarantine period.
Here’s @rajkundra9 demonstrating how one doesn’t need any extensive equipments to stay fit! Just a minute of skipping (even the regular kind?) works. So, pick up your skipping ropes and buss ek minute tak, #SkipKarona. Let’s add some cheer in each other’s lives in our own little way. Pakad rope aur India ko jod! Iss social distancing ke environment mein, aaiye fitness ke zariye dilon ko connect karein. Don’t forget to tag @kiren.rijiju and me in your videos! Let’s get #FitIndia, even in these tough times. . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #DontSkipRopeSkip #GetFit2020 #FitIndiaMovement #Skipping #SkippingRope #fitness #stayhome #staysafe
