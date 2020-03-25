NEWSEntertainment

Coronavirus : Actress Shilpa Shetty shares easy ways to workout during quarantine period ; Watch Video

Mar 25, 2020, 10:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest mom in the industry. The actress is known for her sartorial choice and impeccable fashion sense. Her slender figure and gorgeous features compliment her every look. The fitness freak actress is an ardent social media user and keeps her fans hooked with motivational workout videos and snippets from her off camera life. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Shilpa Shetty has shared some easy ways to workout at home during this quarantine period.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close