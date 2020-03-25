Coronavirus : China asks India not to use the term ‘Chinese virus’

China on Tuesday asked India not to use the country’s name while referring to the coronavirus, and said that it could stigmatise the country and harm international relations. Beijing has strongly objected to the terms “China virus” or “Wuhan Virus”, and had engaged in a diplomatic spat with the United States over the origin of COVID-19 earlier this month.

“[China’s Foreign Minister] Wang Yi said it’s not acceptable and detrimental to international cooperation to label the virus and stigmatise China, hope India oppose such narrow mindset,” tweeted China’s envoy’s Sun Weidong. “[India’s Foreign Minister] Dr Jaishankar agreed not to label the virus and the international community should send strong signal of solidarity.” The ambassador was referring to a phone conversation between the two foreign ministers.