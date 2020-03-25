Coronavirus Lockdown : Police registers 1751 cases against violators in Kerala

Kerala police registered cases against those who violated the lockdown. A total of 1751 cases were regsitered across the state. With this, the total number of cases rose to 3612, including the cases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highest number of cases were regisetered at Kozhikode city-338. Kasaragod registered the least number of cases-10.
The police has warned of stringent actions if people violate the lockdown and go out of their residence.
Number of registered cases:
Thiruvananthapuram city: 66
Thiruvananthapuram rural: 138
Kollam city: 170
Kollam rural: 106
Pathanamthitta: 43
Kottayam: 208
Alappuzha: 178
Idukki: 214
Ernakulam city: 88
Ernakulam rural: 37
Thrissur city: 20
Thrissur rural: 37
Palakkad: 19
Malappuram: 11
Kozhikode city: 338
Kozhikode rural: 13
Wayanad: 35
Kannur: 20
Kasaragod: 10
Post Your Comments