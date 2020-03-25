Coronavirus Lockdown : Police registers 1751 cases against violators in Kerala

Kerala police registered cases against those who violated the lockdown. A total of 1751 cases were regsitered across the state. With this, the total number of cases rose to 3612, including the cases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highest number of cases were regisetered at Kozhikode city-338. Kasaragod registered the least number of cases-10.

The police has warned of stringent actions if people violate the lockdown and go out of their residence.

Number of registered cases:

Thiruvananthapuram city: 66

Thiruvananthapuram rural: 138

Kollam city: 170

Kollam rural: 106

Pathanamthitta: 43

Kottayam: 208

Alappuzha: 178

Idukki: 214

Ernakulam city: 88

Ernakulam rural: 37

Thrissur city: 20

Thrissur rural: 37

Palakkad: 19

Malappuram: 11

Kozhikode city: 338

Kozhikode rural: 13

Wayanad: 35

Kannur: 20

Kasaragod: 10