Coronavirus : PM Narendra Modi announces COVID19 help desk number

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a coronavirus help desk number to provide accurate information to people amid the total lockdown imposed in the nation. Modi, while digitally addressing the people of his home constituency of Varanasi, said they must send a text on WhatsApp saying “Namaste” in English or Hindi at the following number: 9013151515.

After texting “Namaste” at the aforementioned number, the WhatsApp user would receive an auto-generated response. The subsequent messages would direct him on how to seek clarification on his query related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Govt has formed a help desk, in collaboration with WhatsApp, to seek correct information about Coronavirus. If you have access to WhatsApp you can use the number 9013151515 for the purpose,” Modi said.

“If you write ‘Namaste’ on this WhatsApp number, either in English or in Hindi, then you will get an immediate response,” the Prime Minister said during his interaction with citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing.