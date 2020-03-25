Coronavirus : Twenty-four guests test positive for COVID19 after attending birthday party

Attendees of a party at a Sunshine Coast restaurant had dispersed throughout south-east Queensland before 24 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among them.Four staff at the 50th birthday party at Sails Restaurant in Noosa have also tested positive.

The outbreak is among 443 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state.

Four of the attendees diagnosed have remained on the Sunshine Coast, but the rest returned to their homes elsewhere.“This was a private 50th birthday party, of which 24 people have now tested positive of those who attended that party at Sails restaurant,” Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said.

Only four of those live on the Sunshine Coast, the rest have dispersed elsewhere in south-east Queensland.“Health authorities are tracing all those participants and they say that there is a low risk to the community generally as a result of that event.”