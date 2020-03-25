COVID 19: Delhi CM has important announcements amid the lockdown

Amid the 21 days of lockdown by the central government, Delhi is prepared to ensure supply of essential goods to residents of the national capital during, chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

“During this 21-day lockdown, we will do our best to make sure nobody goes hungry. This is a difficult time for all of us. We are not saying there will not be problems, but we will do our best to make sure everyone is looked after,” the Chief Minister said, stressing, “There will be no shortage of essential goods”.

Addressing the media this afternoon Mr Kejriwal also said that people providing essential services – such as those in health care and journalism – would not be stopped from carrying out their duties so long as they carried identity cards with them.

Others, such as shopkeepers selling vegetables and groceries, have been asked to contact the government to get an e-pass that will allow them to function during the lockdown.