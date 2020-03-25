COVID 19: This Kerala startup is delivering lunch for free in Pathanamthitta

In the times when the pandemic has gripped the country, essentially disrupting the services, a startup delivery service in Pathanamthitta is doing all the right things. The delivery service called ‘Delivor’ is supplying food, groceries and other essentials with less charges for the people staying in Adoor, and adjacent areas. With the company’s tie up with Hotel Aryaas in the same town, Delivor has been sending free lunch to the people in the times of COVID 19 pandemic.

While talking to one of its founder Amith Raji, he says that the police and the concerned authorities have been helping them for this noble cause. “As a delivery firm, we already had the idea of helping out people in the times of lockdown. Police have been of immense support. And now with the rising demand, we are planning to expand our services which currently operates in Adoor and adjacent areas.”

The service started to escalate at the times when the state’s lockdown started to affect people stuck in the government hospitals and even the migrant workers from different states of India. ” As soon as we joined our hands with Aryaas, we got many orders from the hospitals and migrant labours who are stuck here in the city. Delivor has been supplying lunch by taking zeros cost from its customers,” Amith futher added.

However, the service which was started by an MBA graduate Shiyas and an Engineering graduate Amith, is looking for few investors to bring the service in the towns and cities of Kerala’s districts. “Unlike Swiggy, Zomato and other delivery services which focuses only on the major cities of Kerala, we are planning to expand it in almost all the cities and towns here. With a plan to start it in the state’s capital, we are looking for investors who would help Delivor to grow,” expressed the founder.

However, the people having trouble in areas near Adoor can download the app from google playstore and get food delivered to their door steps.

