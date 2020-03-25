COVID 19: This state to have its own lab soon

Amid the rising numbers of Corona virus cases in nGoa will be setting up its own virology lab at the GMCH and it would be ready by March 27, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

The lab at the Goa Medical College and Hospital has been set up with the help of the Centre, he added.

“We have procured a PCR machine through the Malaria Control Center, and real-time testing for COVID-19 will be introduced in a couple of days,” he said.

Rane said a team of doctors would be sent for training at National Institute of Virology in Pune, after which they will posted at the laboratory.

He said the state government is in the process of procuring hundred additional ventilators in view of the outbreak.