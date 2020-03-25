COVID 19: UAE Sheikh has a message for everyone

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has a message for everybody amid the pandemic. It is to stay at home.

As a part of the UAE’s effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country’s government is taking strict measures and has urged residents to stay at home as much as possible.

The Dubai Crown Prince’s new profile picture on Instagram depicts a heart with the UAE flag and two hands making a heart-like gesture. The picture bares the text: “Stay Home”.

Sheikh Hamdan has also changed the display picture of his official twitter account @HamdanMohammed, to the new graphic.

While Fazza did not share the picture as a post on either platform, many users noticed the change and subsequently changed their own profile pictures on social media to show solidarity with the UAE, in light of the current pandemic.