Expo 2020: Here are some important updates

With the pandemic’s spread across the world, the organisers of Dubai Expo 2020 are looking at the current situation with lots of seriousness. As per the reports, the event managers are “closely monitoring” the global situation relating to Covid-19, a spokesperson reiterated in a statement today.

“We are regularly reviewing plans and preparations in line with guidance from the UAE and international stakeholders.

“Following BIE (Bureau International des Expositions – the intergovernmental organisation in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos) processes, the Expo 2020 Steering Committee will reconvene on March 30 for further consultation.”

The spokesperson said the organisers “remain committed to hosting a World Expo that we all envisioned, to showcase the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world”.

Any decision on the World Expo “needs to be a collaborative one that is made with the participants and the BIE, as well as other stakeholders”.