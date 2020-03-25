Motion poster of Rajamouli’s next movie released. Watch it here.

On the occassion of Kannadiga’s auspiscious Ugadi festival, director SS Rajmouli has revlealed the motion poster of his movie. Titled as RRR, the Bahubali director tweeted this on his account.

“Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy… to present the title logo of #RRR!!! (sic),”

It has Tollywood’s most celebrated A-listers Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the lead roles, no less.

In the motion poster, the lead actors represent two different forces of nature. While Ram Charan represents fire, Jr NTR is water.

See the poster here:

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is set in the backdrop of 1920 British India. The movie is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their characters will be played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Even as the movie is inspired by historical figures, RRR is a work of fiction.