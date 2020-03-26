1 Lakh people have recovered from Coronavirus

As the rate of Covid-19 cases continues to climb in the world, a new report shows more than 100,000 people have recovered from the infection since the outbreak began in late December.

There have been more than 480,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with more than 100,000 recoveries and more than 15,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In China, more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed with more than 72,000 recoveries and more than 3,200 deaths. Nearly 60,000 recoveries have been tallied in the Hubei Province of China, the region where the outbreak is believed to have originated.

While Italy has reported more than 7,580 deaths, the largest number of any country in the world, with more than 74,386 cases it has also seen more than 7,000 people recover from infection.