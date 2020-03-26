Australia minds it’s own-safety during Covid season, German cruiser returned from Perth

Australia now gripped in the Covid crisis had adopted a staunch stance of safety-first of its own citizens.

Today a German Cruise liner with 7 confirmed Covid cases was returned from the Perth port without given consent to dock. The decision is a diversion from Australia’s age-old human-first policies practiced by its governments for a long time. The German Cruise liner have 800 passengers on-board. This is the second such ship returned from Australia with a week.

The fate of 800 passengers is at high risk with 7 Covid patients already on the ship. Another luxury liner ‘Diamond Princess’ met with a high death count after the liner was not permitted to dock in their ports by several nations,the last being Japan.