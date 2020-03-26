Breaking: 800 people quarantined in Delhi as doctor tests positive.

800 people who came in contact with a mohalla (community) clinic doctor who tested positive for coronavirus have been quarantined, the Delhi state government informed. They have all been quarantined for 14 days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency. He also said the number of COVID-19 cases, a disease caused by the Novel Coronavirus, in Delhi have climbed to 36.

The doctor’s wife, teen daughter and one more person have also tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia, added the minister

The doctor worked at a mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi.

Visitors who went to the clinic in Maujpur between March 12 and 18 have been asked to go on quarantine and contact a doctor if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Mohalla clinics are community health centres set up by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for primary healthcare services.