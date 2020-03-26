Corona Lockdown : Here’s how to cut,trim,shape your own hair at home ; Watch Video

Countries with major COVID-19 cases are following strict measures to contain the spread. India, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, and the UK have declared lockdown. While being at home, there are many things that people are looking for to do it on their own, because shops are closed except for essential services being made available. Men are waking up in isolation, looking in the mirror and realising their hair has grown way extra and possibly missing their well-trimmed beard too. Google revealed the searches of ‘How to cut your own hair?’ has spiked over the past week. Men are specifically looking out for quick tips and tricks to be able to cut their hair while quarantining.

Quick Steps to Cut Your Hair:

1. Wash your hair with a shampoo and conditioner. Clean hair is easier to work with. Dry the hair with a towel and comb it, if needed to remove any tangles.

2. Choose the size of guards onto your clippers.

3. Cut your hair against the direction of your hair growth, starting from the bottom and moving the clip upwards gradually.

4. For the back of hair, use a handled mirror to see and work slowly and steadily.

Watch Video Tutorial on How to Cut Your Hair at Home: