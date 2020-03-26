Coronavirus: Central Bank of the UAE issues new order

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued new directives and instructions to all banks in the country. The new directives were issued by CBUAE on Thursday in line with the efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, and to ensure the health and safety of bank customers.

CBUAE has directed banks to fill ATMs with new banknotes of all denominations and to ensure the availability of cash during the salary payment cycle this month.

The CBUAE has also advised banks to immediately implement additional preventive measures regarding ATM usage. The CBUAE has asked to sanitize all ATMs on a regular basis and also asked to provide preventive equipment like disposable latex gloves to all customers while using the ATMs at all times.