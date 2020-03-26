Coronavirus: Director General of Civil Aviation makes an important announcement regarding ban on international flights

The ban imposed on international flights to enter India was extended. The ban was extended to April 14. This was decided by the Director General of Civil Aviation(DGCA).

Indian has imposed a ban on all all scheduled International passenger aircraft on March 19. As per that the country has banned all scheduled International passenger aircraft to depart for India after 5.30 am IST of March 22. The ban was supposed to last for a week till March 29.

As per the new advisory of DGCA, all international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 6.30 pm GMT of April 14. However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the DGCA.