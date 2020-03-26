Coronavirus Lockdown: 85 million farmers to get Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN scheme soon

Central government will advance the first installment of PM-KISAN payout for the April-June quarter that will ensure that almost 85 million eligible growers get nearly Rs 16,000 crore by first week of April.

Officials said according to their estimates, around 85 million farmers are eligible to get the first installement of Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN into their bank accounts by end of June 30, but due to the Covid-19 crisis, all of them will get it early.

“We already have got approvals and in the process of finalising the disbursals which will ensure that around Rs 16,000 crore gets transferred into the bank account of farmers by first week of April,” a senior official said.

He said this will enable growers to somewhat tide over the difficult financial position due to closure of mandis and difficulties in selling their harvested produce.

So far in 2019-20, the Central government has distributed almost Rs 54,000 crore through PM-KISAN,a scheme under which it gives Rs 2,000 per quarter to growers to meet their input cost requirement.