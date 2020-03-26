Coronavirus Lockdown : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 pm today, raising hopes that the Government is likely to announce relief measures for the country that is grappling with the deadly coronavirus and is in a 21-day lockdown to fight the disease.This will be the second media briefing of the finance minister within a week.

Earlier, in a tweet announcing the timing of her briefing via video conference, Nirmala Sitharaman said she would make some announcements about statutory and regulatory compliance matters in context of the Covid-19 pandemic.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 649 in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The report also stated the death toll in India due to novel coronavirus has reached 13.