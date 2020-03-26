Coronavirus Lockdown: Free LPG cylinders in next 3 months, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India enters the second day of lockdown. The number of positive cases is pouring in and the total has climbed to 662. Gujarat, Srinagar, and Karnataka reported coronavirus deaths, taking India’s toll to 16.

To combat the economic impact of the 21-day nationwide lockdown on the poor, the Narendra Modi government today announced a ?1.7 lakh crore Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now making the announcement at a press conference.

Ujjwala beneficiaries to get free cooking gas (LPG) cylinders in next three months; this will benefit 8.3 crore BPL families,says FM Sitharaman