Coronavirus Lockdown : Parle to donate 3 crore packs of Parle G biscuits

Parle biscuits company on Wednesday said it will donate three crore packs of biscuits in the next three weeks, specially to the needy people through government agencies with the country going for a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The company said its manufacturing units are functioning with 50 per cent of workforce keeping with government advisories to curb escalation of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is working to ensure that sufficient quantity of its products are available in the market.

“We have decided to work with government, donate through government agency three crore packs of biscuits — one crore each in the next three weeks — specially for people in need…We will be donating one crore packs of Parle-G biscuits every week for the next three weeks, effectively about three crore packs of biscuits,” Parle Products Senior Senior Category Head Mayank Shah said.