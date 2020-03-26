Coronavirus: UAE makes important announcement regarding public transport

To curb the spread of deadly Covid-19, several governments are implementing various measures. As a precautionary and preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, UAE has suspended all public transport services in the country.

All the public transport services in the country, including the Dubai Metro, will be suspended from 8 pm on March 26 until 6 am on March 29. This was announced by Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Ministry of Interior.

The public transport will be suspended as part of a National Sterilisation Programme.

The Ministries of Health and the Interior also urged the public to stay at home throughout the sterilisation period, and not to go out except to buy food and medicines or to work in vital sectors such as energy, communications, health, education, security and the police, military, postal, shipping, pharmaceuticals, water and food sector, civil aviation, airports, financial and banking, government media and the services sector, which includes gas stations and construction projects.