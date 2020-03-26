Coronavirus: UAE Ministries make important announcement

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Ministry of Interior in UAE has announced that a ‘National Disinfection Programme’ will be carried over for next three days. The programme will begin at 8 pm on Thursday March 26 and ends at 6 am on Sunday March 29, 2020.

The UAE government has earlier suspended all public transport services in the countries for the next three days.

The ministries urged to all residents to stay at home throughout the sterilisation period. Public should only step out of their homes for buying food and medicines or to work in vital sectors such as energy, communications, health, education, security and the police, military, postal, shipping, pharmaceuticals, water and food sector, civil aviation, airports, financial and banking, government media and the services sector, which includes gas stations and construction projects.

The food outlets, cooperative societies, groceries and supermarkets and pharmacies will be allowed to operate. The workers’ personal or work identity will be checked and verified.