Coronavirus: Violators in UAE to face up fine of 50,000 dirham

Persons found violating the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in UAE will be imposed with a fine of dirham 50,000. The decision was taken by the UAE Cabinet. The new Cabinet decision allows regulators to slap fines up to Dh50,000 on those who violate the measures.

The fine will be doubled for repeating the violation and if caught for the third time, authorities will refer the person to the emergency prosecution of the Federal Public Prosecution.

Violators will be also referred to the prosecution and a six months ban might be slapped.