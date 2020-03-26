COVID 19: WHO has an important message. See it here

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that lockdowns, being made by many countries to combat COVID-19, will not be enough to eradicate the virus from the world.

“To slow the spread of COVID-19, many countries introduced “lockdown” measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the coronavirus. You have created a 2nd window of opportunity,” Mr Ghebreyesus said in a daily briefing.

“Asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement is buying time and reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics,” he added.

