Does Covid act with a vengeance? Virus now targets Online business

After devastating the traditional trade channels and supply links Covid virus is now targeting the only hope left for trade- Online trade business. The virus had already clinched 10 jumbo warehouses of Amazon in the US forcing its closure.

Amazon facilities in NY, Illinois, Moreno Valley, Calif, Jacksonville, Shepherdsville, Brownstown, Oklahoma City, Katy, Texas and Wallingford, Connecticut are now under Covid threat after some of the staffs were tested positive for the virus.Amazon has temporarily closed some sites, such as the Queens located in New York, but has largely refrained from mass closures. The company told CNN that it is taking “extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our sites.”

That includes regularly sanitizing door handles, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, Amazon said, as well as staggering shifts and spreading out chairs in break rooms.

The spread of the virus within Amazon’s massive logistics operation may only add to the anxiety among workers who previously told CNN Business they felt Amazon should be doing more to protect the hundreds of thousands in its warehouse facilities across the US.