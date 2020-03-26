Fact check: Can Lysol and Dettol kill Covid-19 virus

Lysol, Clorox, Dettol, and similar products have long been touted as having the ability to kill 99.9 percent of germs, often on contact. Does that mean the remaining .01 percent of the viruses are responsible for the fast spread of pandemic? truly not!

The products have human coronavirus in the list of germs it can kill. But that is not the novel coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus products like Lysol and Dettol mention are the ones responsible for the common cold.

Chlorine products like Clorox are likely to destroy the virus on hard surfaces since they have worked on similar pathogens such as SARS. Clorox wipes, for example, work against rotavirus, a large, nonenveloped virus in the Reoviridae family.

And Lysol, which uses hydrogen peroxide, has also been proven against similar viruses, but on hard, nonporous surfaces (rather than porous ones, such as paper or fabric).