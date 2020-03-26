Good news for all drivers : UAE makes new announcement

UAE government has made a new announcement which is a good news for all drivers in the country. The Ministry of Interior in UAE has come with a new decision to renew driving licenses online. As per the new decision, the driving licences that have expired over the next three months, as of Sunday, March 29 will be renewed by using smart applications.

The licence will renewed for a year from the date of application and will not consider the he violations, black points and medical examination. The decision has been made to enhance precautionary and safety measures against the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

Drivers can make all smart applications through the Ministry of Interior website.