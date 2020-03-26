HBD Madhoo : Here are some unknown facts about the actress ; see pics

Madhoo Shah is an Indian actress who is known for her work in Bollywood, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films. She was born on March 26, 1969, as Madhubama Raghunath. This gallery has some of her photos and lesser-known facts about the actress. Check them out!

Madhoo is best known for her role in Hindi hit films Phool Aur Kaante and Mani Ratnam’s Tamil hit Roja which won the National Film Award for Best Film on National Integration.

Madhoo was born into a Tamil-speaking family. She is the niece of Hema Malini and actress Juhi Chawla is her sister-in-law.

The actress’ first film as a lead actress was K. Balachander’ s Azhagan in 1991.

The Phool Aur Kaante actress married industrialist Anand Shah on 19 February 1999.

She has two daughters Ameyaa born on 16 November 2000 and Keia born on 9 November 2002.

Madhoo was taught Bharatanatyamby her mother Renuka, who passed away due to Cancer when the actress was only 13 years old.



Though Madhoo became a popular name after Roja, she made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Ajay Devgn.

In 2017, Madhoo made her Television debut with Goldie Bahl’s Aarambh.

The actress made her comeback in Bollywood in 2008 with Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha and has been appearing in supporting roles in films since then.