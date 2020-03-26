Kamal Haasan and Anushka Shetty to play the lead role in this film

It has been rumored that a sequel of the blockbuster Tamil film ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu’ will be made soon. Earlier, the director of the film Gautham Vasudev Menon has expressed his wish to make a second part of the film.

Latest reports suggest that Vels International headed by Isari K Ganesh will be producing ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu 2’. Anushkha Shetty’s name is being rumoured as the female lead.

‘Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu’ is considered to be one of the most celebrated cop films in Tamil cinema. Vettaiyadu Vilaiyaadu is a 2006 neo-noir action thriller, featuring Kamal Haasan, Jyothika and Kamalini in the lead roles. The film revolved around the life of a ruthless cop, who goes in search of two medicos, who are on a killing spree.