Know the ways to have safe sex during COVID-19 and to keep your sexual excitement live

As all the people across the world are locked down on their homes due to Covid-19. All the people are going through a period of anxiety, boredom and tension. And the best way to get rid all these is nothing but ‘sex’. Here is some easy techniques to how to up your sex game amidst the anxiety, fear and boredom.

1. Talk about sexual fantasies: Try disclosing one of your milder sexual fantasies to your partner. You can talk about sexual novelty and then move on to more intense things like BDSM. Sharing your fantasies will deepen your intimacy.

2. Try touch-free sex: What about some form of roleplay without skin-to-skin touch? Just hover hands a few centimetres away from the body or touch each other with a feather to increase the sexual excitement.

3. Make use of technology: If you are not living together, make a video call and try dancing to a song of your partner’s choice. You can then initiate a game of naughty truth or dare or play on-screen strip poker.

Remember, this is a great time to explore talking about sex. There is no better time to explore sex when you and partner are cooped up waiting out a pandemic.