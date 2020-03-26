Know what happened to TikTok star who licked toilet as part of ‘Coronavirus Challenge’.

In a bizarre incident, a TikTok star from California has been tested positive of the coronavirus just days after posting a video of himself licking a toilet seat as part of the ‘coronavirus challenge’.

As per reports in the global media the man named in the popular video app as Larz who handles the social media handle GayShawnMendes has shared a himself on Friday running his tongue across a public toilet as part of “Coronavirus Challenge” .

Larz aged 21 was posted another video of him languishing in a hospital bed after some days. “I tested positive for Coronavirus,” Larz tweeted on an account that has since been suspended. It is not clear whether Larz contracted the infection from the toilet or from another source.

The “Coronavirus challenge” which vent viral mainly on TikTok, dares users to post footage of themselves licking everything from toilets to any other commodities used in daily lives, which may be contaminated by the virus.

Ava Louise indulging in the “coronavirus challenge”, had too licked toilet seat inside an aeroplane washroom before posting the video. In the six-second video, that Ava Louise shared on her Twitter account, she added the caption, “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane”.