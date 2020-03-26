Muslim organisations in India announce their decision on Friday prayer

The Friday prayers at mosques were suspended in India by all the Muslim sects in the country. However, the calls for prayers will continue to be made from mosques at the designated hours.The major organizations in India has also urged to all to follow the government decision for a complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The Friday prayers (Juma Namaz) should be observed (only by Imams, muezzins, khadims, and administrators of mosques). The prayers and the ‘khutbah’ (speech) should be completed in the minimum possible period whereas the remaining public should conduct the ‘Zohar’ prayer at home”, said Jamaat-e-Islami Sharia Council in a statement.

The sect’s religious leaders too decided to suspended the Friday prayers across the country and asked the followers to remain indoors. Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that he had also appealed for the suspension of Friday and daily prayers and it’s allowed in Islam.