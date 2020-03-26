Professor in Jamia Millia Islamia university claims that he failed non-Muslim students for supporting CAA: See University’s response

Earleir on Tuesday, Abrar Ahmad, an assistant professor in the Jamia Millia Islamia uniersity in New Delhi has claimed that he has failed 15 of his non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. He took to his Twitter to share this.

“All my students r passed except 15 non muslims, who ve to re-appear #CAA. If you protest #CAAProtests, I have 55 students in my favour #caasupport. Majority will teach U lesson if protest not ends #riot. Due to #corona your symbols of protest be erased. I wonder why they hate me?”, his Twitter post, which is deleted now reads.

As the twitter post ignited anger among the academic community the university has suspended him and an inquiry was ordered in the issue. AP Siddiqui, registrar of the university, issued the suspension order for the teacher.

Dr. Abrar Ahmad, Asstt Professor of @jmiu_official tweeted in public domain as to failing 15 non-muslim students in an exam. This is a serious misconduct inciting communal disharmony under CCS CONDUCT RULES.The university suspends him pending inquiry.@DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry — Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University) (@jmiu_official) March 25, 2020

The university authorities felt that the social media post incited communal disharmony which is unbecoming of a teacher and against the spirit of the code of conduct. It classified the tweet as a case of serious misconduct.

Siddiqui’s order said that the vice chancellor had decided to place Ahmad under suspension with immediate effect pending an inquiry.

Abrar Ahmad, an assistant professor in the department of electrical engineering. Abrar Ahmad, later came with an explanation that his social media post was a satire. “It was a satire, parody, a co-relation to explain how minorities are being targeted by CAA and it would be as bad as a teacher saying all minority students are failed and have to reappear,”he wrote on Facebook.