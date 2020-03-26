Several bus services suspended in Abu Dhabi

Some of the public bus services has been suspended in Abu Dhabi. These services are suspended until further notice. This was announced by Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). This decision was made as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The bus services to and from Abu Dhabi International Airport, intercity services between Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and bus services between Al Ain City and Al Ain International Airport has been suspended. Moreover, all of the free services in Khalifa City and Musaffah have been suspended along with all bus shelters in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The authority also announced the suspension of bus services during the sanitisation drive this weekend.