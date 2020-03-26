Shocking! Man who went out to buy milk thrashed to death by police

A 32-year-old man in West Bengal’s Howrah district went out to buy milk during the lockdown on Wednesday when he was beaten up by the police. He later died after being thrashed by the officials. His family has alleged he died of the injuries.Although the victim was rushed to a local hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The man has been identified as Lal Swami, a resident of Howrah, who stepped out of his residence to buy milk. His wife has alleged he faced police lathicharge when the personnel were clearing a gathering on the streets, reported ABP Ananda.

However, police have alleged he died after suffering from a cardiac arrest and that he was already suffering from heart ailments.

West Bengal has so far recorded 10 coronavirus cases and 1 death.