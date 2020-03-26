The video of ‘hot pole dance’ by the popular actress is turning up internet: Watch it here

A video of pole dance by popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash is turning up the internet. The actress has shared some video of her performing pole dance on the social media.

Tejasswi Prakash made her debut with the popular TV show ‘Swargini’ and later got fame from playing one of the leads in ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’. She was last seen in ‘Karn Sangini’ and is currently seen as a contestant on adventure reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’. The show is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Prakash began her acting career in 2012, with Life OK’s 2612. In 2013, she played Dhara in Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki. From 2015 to 2016, she portrayed Ragini Gadio / Ragini Maheshwari in Colors TV’s Swaragini opposite Namish Taneja.