This superstar to act in ‘Asuran’ remake

Tamil film ‘Asuran’ directed by national award winning director Vetrimaaran having Dhanush and Manju Warrier in lead roles was a boxoffice blockbuster. The film also bagged critical acclaim. It became Dhanush’s first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

It has been earlier confirmed that the film will be remade in Telugu. Telugu super star Venkatesh Daggubati is playing the lead in the Telugu version titled as ‘Naarappa’. Srikanth Addala is directing the film. Suresh Productions and Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations are jointly producing it. Priya Mani is playing the female lead.

Now it is also confirmed that a Kannada remake of the film is also on the way. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has expressed his interest to act in the remake .It is reported that R Vetrimaaran, the director of ‘Asuran’, will be producing the Kannada remake and Jacob Verghese will be directing it. Jacob Verghese is known for his films like ‘Savari’ and ‘Prithvi’.

‘Asuran’ is based on Poomani’s famous Tamil novel ‘Vekkai’.