Actress Ameya Mathew looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Chinchu Mathew better known by her stage name Ameya Mathew, is an Indian film actress and model who works in Malayalam cinema. She is best known for her role in Aadu 2 (2017).Ameya Mathew was born to K. K. Mathew and Suja S Thampi at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. She did her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Aakkulam, Thiruvananthapuram and completed her bachelor’s and master’s degree in English Literature from Newman College, Thodupuzha and Mar Ivanios College Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

Ameya began her career as a model in 2017. She made her acting debut with Aadu 2 directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Her role as Ameya in Karikku, (a web series) made her popular among Malayalam audience.