Actress Minissha Lamba shares her latest pics during lockdown : See Pics

Minissha Lamba has upped the hotness quotient with her beach vacation pictures. The actress known for her good looks, seems to be on a break and keeps teasing her fans with stunning pictures.The bubbly beauty, who made her debut with ‘Yahaan’, keeps entertaining fans with her captivating pictures. The pictures have received thousands of likes and comments from her fans.

The actress has also appeared in a music video for Himesh Reshammmiya’s song ‘Tera Surroor’ from the album ‘Aap Ka Suroor’, which was a huge hit.