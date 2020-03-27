Actress Priyanka Chopra shares her home workout video with Nick Jonas during lockdown : Watch Here

Actress Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas making sure to keep their fans entertained as well by sharing special moments from their life on social media. On Thursday, American singer Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a video of him working out with his wife Priyanka and encouraged the fans to use this time to work on fitness.

Nick shared the video on the Instagram story in which he is seen coordinating exercise with wife Priyanka Chopra. In the video, while Nick sports a black workout tee and a pair of grey shorts, PeeCee looks chic in an all black gym ensemble. The actress also flaunts sunglasses as they work out in the sun. Watch the video here-